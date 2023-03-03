Paid antenatal leave rejected by Swiss government

On 1 March 2023, Switzerland’s parliament rejected a plan to provide three weeks of paid antenatal leave, reported RTS.

Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels.com

Parliament rejected the idea put forward by the Socialist Party by 107 votes to 73. According to those behind the plan, Switzerland is the only European nation that doesn’t offer paid antenatal leave.

Those opposed to the plan argued that most expectant mothers already receive pay for this period. In any case, the costs of the plan are high. The social security fund would need to find around CHF 250 million between now and 2030 to fund the scheme.

In Switzerland, 80% of expectant mothers finish work two weeks before birth. Only 1 in 6 works right up until birth. However, according to the Federal Council, around 75% of expectant mothers finishing work early receive 100% of their salary in the form of sick pay.

