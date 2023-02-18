Strong job market boosts Swiss immigration in 2022

This week, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration published data showing a 32% rise in the net number of foreigners arriving in Switzerland in 2022 compared to 2021. The key driver of migration was employment. In 2022, 81,345 foreigners made Switzerland home, up from 61,526 in 2021.

The number of non-Swiss citizens residing in Switzerland at the end of 2022 rose to 2,241,854 people, representing roughly 26% of the total population. 66% of this group were citizens of EU or EFTA nations. 34% were from other countries. The largest groups were from Italy (336k), Germany (318k), Portugal (258k) and France (158k).

In addition, during the year, 41,321 foreigners became Swiss, of which 8,946 were German, 4,648 Italian and 3,661 French.

