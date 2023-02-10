2022 a good year for most Swiss

More than half of the Swiss surveyed recently described 2022 and good or fairly good, reported RTS.

At the same time, 15% described the year as bad or very bad. The remaining 26% were neutral.

The survey, run by Link, interviewed 1,238 people of all ages across Switzerland.

In addition to questions on views of the whole year, people were asked how they currently felt. 83% described themselves as happy in January 2023, up from 80% in January 2022.

Job satisfaction also rose year on year from 75% to 82%, along with levels of work life balance, which rose from 69% to 76% between January 2022 and January 2023.

The survey also covered Germany where people were less happy with their lot. In Germany, only 31% described 2022 and a good or fairly good year, 28 percentage points lower than Switzerland. 65% of the Germans surveyed described themselves as happy in January 2023, up from 61% in January 2022.

Another difference between Switzerland and Germany was money concerns. 41% of Swiss reported no money concerns in January 2023 compared to 21% of those surveyed in Germany.

