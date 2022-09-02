The 3 biggest current concerns in Switzerland, based on survey

According to a recent survey, health costs, pensions and climate change and the three greatest concerns among Switzerland’s population.

The online survey published by Tamedia on 26 August 2022 looks at support for the main political parties along with the main concerns of voters. Since the previous survey on 5 January 2022, support for the PLR/FDP (+1.4 percentage points) and Liberal Green Party (+1.3 percentage points) has risen. While the Green (-1.4 percentage points), Socialist (-0.6 percentage points) and Centre (-0.4 percentage points) parties all lost ground. The UDC/SVP gained slightly (+0.3) and remained Switzerland’s most popular party with 25.7% support, followed by the PLR/FDP (16.4%), Socialists (16.2%), Centre (13.4%), Greens (11.8%) and Liberal Greens (9.2%).

Regarding voter concerns, 67% were concerned about the cost of healthcare, 60% about the state of pensions and 56% about climate change. Further down the list were EU relations (45%), immigration (38%) and education (36%).

Climate change made the top five concerns among Green (94% – 1st), Liberal Green (83% – 1st), Socialist (82% – 1st) PLR/FDP (45% – 4th) and Centre (60% – 3rd) party supporters. However, it didn’t make the top five among UDC/SVP supporters.

In addition, the survey asked people whether they expected winter energy shortages. 64% thought there would be, a figure that rose to 70% among women.

26,298 people across Switzerland participated in the survey between 15 and 16 August 2022.

