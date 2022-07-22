Le News

Swiss rush to buy wood as gas crisis looms

Despite the current heatwave residents of Switzerland have not forgotten about how they might heat themselves over winter. With gas shortages looming and persistently high heating oil and gas prices, some are stockpiling wood.

smoldering wood in hot burning fireplace
Photo by Skylar Kang on Pexels.com

Increased demand for wood is pushing prices higher. Wood prices have already risen 10%, according to RTS. Some vendors have never delivered such large quantities of wood during summer as they have this year.

We are selling wood as if it was December, said one vendor, who fears he will run out of wood to sell by winter. Freshly cut timber needs to be dried for two years before it can be burned. Burning damp wood is highly polluting and produces less heat. But this two year lead time means there is no way to respond to a sharp spike in demand. If the high demand continues we are likely to run out of wood this winter.

