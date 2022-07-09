Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / The online retail fraud made possible by Swiss billing system

The online retail fraud made possible by Swiss billing system

By Leave a Comment

In Switzerland it is possible to order goods online without paying up front. Retailers will send orders with a payment slip included with the goods. Fraudsters are exploiting this quirk of Swiss postal retail.

anonymous man preparing package for shipment
Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

Fraudsters order goods online pretending to be someone else. The goods are then shipped without the need to provide any payment details. The fraudster then waits for the order to be delivered and takes it from the unsuspecting victim’s mailbox. Eventually, the victim gets a payment reminder for something they never ordered and which appears to have never arrived.

In French-speaking Switzerland around a thousand complaints related to the practice were made last year, according to an investigation by RTS.

Payment after delivery is very popular in Switzerland. Some large online Swiss retailers charge a third to half of their customers this way.

The people committing this kind of fraud often live near their victims, given the need to keep an eye out for parcel deliveries. Typically, not all orders are intercepted by the scammer. Some tend to eventually slip through, leaving victims with the task of returning goods they never ordered.

Victims are not required to pay for the fraudulently purchased goods. However, they must go through the administrative pain of sorting out the mess it creates.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp