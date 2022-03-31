Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss to vote on higher retirement age

Swiss to vote on higher retirement age

By Leave a Comment

In Switzerland the official retirement age is different for men (65) and women (64). The federal government wants to create a universal retirement age of 65 for everyone. However, a number of people are opposed to the move and have called for a referendum and hope to overturn the government’s decision.

fashion hands people woman
Photo by cottonbro on Pexels.com

This week, a referendum on the subject became official. After collecting 151,782 signatures a referendum is now set to take place in September 2022, reported Le Matin. Votes in opposition to government decisions require only 50,000 valid signatures to happen, fewer than the 100,000 required to launch a popular vote.

The decision to equalise the retirement age is part of a package of changes aimed at making Switzerland’s state pension system financially sustainable as Switzerland’s population ages.

Average life expectancy in Switzerland is currently 81 for men and 85 for women (2021). Under the current system an average man can expect to collect the state pension for 16 years (20% of an average lifespan) and an average women for 21 years (25% of an average lifespan).

The government’s plan aims to progressively raise the pension age for women to 65 while increasing Switzerland’s VAT rate by 0.4% to further shore up funding.

Some of those opposed to the changes argue this will open the way to raise the universal retirement age to 67, while those in favour of it say it is vital to act given the demographic shift and looming pension funding gap.

More on this:
Le Matin article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp