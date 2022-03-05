Swiss supermarket stops printing receipts

From Tuesday, 1 March 2022, Swiss supermarket Coop stopped automatically printing customer receipts. From now on anyone wanting a receipt will need to ask for one. This policy will apply to automatic and staffed tills, said the company.

© Jirina Schonenberger | Dreamstime.com

Already tested on self-service check out terminals, the company expects the move to save 400 tonnes of paper a year.

For more than two years, Coop has not automatically printed receipts at self-service terminals. Digital receipts have been available since 2015 for those with fidelity cards. Cardholders have the option to activate digital receipts which are automatically emailed to them when they check out.

Migros, Switzerland’s other large supermarket has not announced similar plans, although it already has a similar digital receipt option for fidelity card holders.

More on this:

Coop press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





