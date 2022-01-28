Swiss government forecasts 12 billion francs spending on roads

Switzerland’s federal government expects to spend CHF 8 billion repairing federal roads and another CHF 4 billion extending them between 2024 and 2027, it announced this week.

© Oscity | Dreamstime.com

Maintenance, noise proofing and other upgrades to the existing road network are expected to consume CHF 8.4 billion between 2024 and 2027, an average annual cost of CHF 2.1 billion. According to Simonetta Sommaruga, Switzerland’s transport minister, this investment is beneficial to everyone.

From 2023, another CHF 4.3 billion will be spent extending Switzerland’s road infrastructure. Much of this will be spent on five urban road improvement projects. All five projects are in German-speaking Switzerland and include Wankdorf-Schönbühl and Schönbühl-Kirchberg links near Bern. The other three projects involve new tunnels, which include the Rosenberg tunnel in St-Gallen, the Rhine tunnel in Basel and the Fäsenstaub tunnel in Schaffhausen.

Projects in Crissier in Vaud and Geneva are not yet ready to be launched. However, plans for these are in the pipeline, according to Jürg Röthlisberger, the director of the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).

