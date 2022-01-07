Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Man must reimburse welfare payments with inheritance, rules Bern tribunal

Man must reimburse welfare payments with inheritance, rules Bern tribunal

By Leave a Comment

In some parts of Switzerland, welfare payments are sometimes considered more like bridging loans to help someone through a financially difficult period rather than a one-way payment. A recent case in the canton of Bern shows this system in action.

© Andrey Anisimov | Dreamstime.com

According to 20 Minutes, a man who received welfare over 20 years was asked to repay the money he’d received after an inheritance windfall in 2020.

During the summer of 2020, the man received CHF 261,000 in inheritance. Upon learning of the windfall, the local welfare administration demanded a reimbursement of CHF 200,000, a sum equivalent to the welfare the man had received from 2010 until 2019, when the man retired and started collecting a state pension. Since 2019, the man has been receiving welfare on top of a state pension, according to the Berner Zeitung.

The man challenged the reimbursement request, first with the local welfare office, and then via the legal system. However, the Bern tribunal where he lodged his complaint rejected his challenge arguing that the reimbursement request was consistent with the law.

According to the Berner Zeitung, the tribunal decision is not definitive and so the case could continue.

More on this:
20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp