Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Building construction costs rise sharply in Switzerland

Building construction costs rise sharply in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

As inflation rises around the world, Switzerland feels the heat too. This week the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) published data on construction, which show an unusually large jump in costs.

© Spunky1234 | Dreamstime.com

The costs of construction leapt 2.7% between April and October 2021, according to the data, leaving prices 4.1% higher than a year earlier.

The construction index contains both civil engineering works and building construction. Between April and October 2021, the cost of building construction (+3.1%) rose more than civil engineering work (+1.3%). Building construction by itself was up 4.6% year on year. Within building construction, work such as masonry (+7.2%), carpentry (+8.5%), installing heating insulation (+10.5%) and heating pipe work (14.4%) rose far more than the average on a year on year basis.

No region was untouched by the building construction price increases. Year on year rises in the Lake Geneva region (+3.7%), Mittelland region (+4.9%), north west Switzerland (+5.4%), Zurich (+4.8%), east Switzerland (+4.5%), Central (+4.7%) and Ticino (+4.8%) were all fairly close to the Swiss average (+4.6%).

More on this:
FSO press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp