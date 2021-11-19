Cyber-bullying and stalking on the rise in Switzerland

Online harassment and cyberstalking are increasingly widespread in Switzerland, according to a recent survey. And the problem is no longer confined young people, reported RTS.

© Katie Nesling | Dreamstime.com

The survey, which questioned 4,000 18-65 year olds in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland between 2 and 11 August 2021, found that the number of cases of harassment had increased by 10.6% since 2018. 39% of those surveyed said they had been harassed at least once.

Among those aged 18 to 24, almost a half reported being harassed and 21% being cyber-stalked. Nearly half of cases occurred at work. The rates were of bullying reported were 1.4 times higher for women than for men. Jealousy and physical appearance were the most common causes of harassement.

Half of the victims of mobbing and cyber-mobbing were severely affected, resulting in loss of self-esteem, obsessive-compulsive disorders and increased consumption of alcohol or other addictive substances. One in eight victims reported thinking about suicide.

The impact on employers is significant. Those affected by mobbing and cyber-stalking were off work for an average of 5 more days than those who weren’t. And they changed jobs at twice the rate.

The study “Mobbing and cyber-mobbing among adults” was published on Thursday by the German alliance against cyberstalking.

