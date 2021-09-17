Three-day art exhibition in Lausanne a must-see

Connus & Inconnus, a three-day art exhibition in Lausanne is a must-see.

Does a good painting encourage and challenge our thinking, increase our curiosity and stimulate our emotions? If you’re like me and buy art to trigger your senses, to explore self and to satisfy a love of form and beauty, then Connus & Inconnus, a three-day art exhibition taking place in Lausanne from 1-3 October 2021, is not to be missed.

Vaud Art: The Restart

Even the best painters and sculptors have been having a lean time during COVID. Galleries have been closed, and buying paintings online is generally perceived as riskier and less rewarding by buyers. The result is a plentiful supply of creative works by talented artists, both known and unknown.

Connus & Inconnus showcases for the first time since early 2020 the work of four painters in the region. Very different in style, media, format and price, the four have creative talent and technical prowess in abundance. The show is on from 1 to3 October at St Andrew’s House, 26 Avenue Rumine, 1005 Lausanne. Click here for exhibition details). The artists exhibiting include:

Mixt Villars, a much published and internationally exhibited artist with a significant body of work to his name. His off-beat mix of realism and the improbable, together with his highly detailed style beguile and entertain. He will be exhibiting over 40 works.

© Mixt Villars

Drawing is my preferred means of communication. It allows me to express my concerns about the state of the planet, nature…; to express my pessimism, my fantasies, and my humour in unusual drawings, “impossible images”. Mixt Villars.

Lausannoise Nicole Bovard studied at the Ecole de Beaux-arts, Lausanne. She is a popular artist with a varied body of portrait, still-life and landscape work behind her. She has an impressive track record of exhibitions across the region and in Paris.

© Nicole Bovard

“To paint is to find, to discover, to safeguard one’s own way of being in the world. It’s a little music that sometimes manages to be shared.” Nicole Bovard.

Lausanne-based Annette Pasquier is a well-known painter, teacher, illustrator and interior designer who has exhibited locally during the past decade. Her vibrant, beautifully executed large format paintings immediately grab the viewer’s attention by conveying an irresistible sense of space.

© Annette Pasquier

“My work is characterized by a search for harmony and a play between materials, structures and colours. I like to share, through my work, the power of colour, light and form. Art is my way to express, illustrate and transmit the beauty of life.” Annette Pasquier.

Portuguese artist Hélia Aluai graduated in Fine Arts – sculpture, in Porto. She teaches illustration and works in Lausanne. She frequently exhibits locally. Her paintings, mainly in black and white, have intense dreamlike and melancholic qualities. Hélia blends fantasy and nostalgia to produce an intriguing and absorbing sense of surrealism.

© Hélia Aluai

“I’m fascinated by old fabrics, antique dolls, “grandma’s” porcelain. My work is inspired by the childhood world, puppet theatre, Portuguese folklore, surrealism, dreams, wild nature, old illustrations and prints.” Hélia Aluai.

Connus & Inconnus is organized by Jeremy McTeague. Entry is free and, as per the regulations currently in force, a Covid certificate is necessary.

The exhibition takes place from 1 to 3 October 2021 at St Andrew’s House, 26 Avenue Rumine, 1005 Lausanne. Click here for exhibition details.

Friday 1 October 17h00 – 21h00

Saturday 2 October 17h00 – 21h00

Sunday 3 October 12h00 – 15h00

