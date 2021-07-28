Queues reach 14 kilometres at Gotthard tunnel

Those living in north eastern Switzerland planning to head south for a summer break live in fear of the Gotthard road tunnel, which is probably Switzerland’s most infamous traffic choke point. The summer of 2021 is proving to be no exception.

© Stefano Ember | Dreamstime.com

On Monday, 26 July 2021, the queue of traffic on the northern side of the tunnel stretched 14 kilometres at one point according to TCS, a car breakdown association.

#A2 – Luzern -> Gotthard – zwischen Erstfeld und Göschenen 14 km Stau, Überlastung, Zeitverlust von bis zu 2 Stunden und 30 Minuten— TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) July 26, 2021

The 14 kilometre queue caused an estimated wait of around 2 hours and 30 minute. Every 1 km of queued traffic represents around 10 minutes of waiting.

The south entrance was also plagued with traffic. On Saturday, 24 July 2021, a queue there stretched 10 kilometres.

On the northern side, the Göschenen entrance was blocked to stop people jumping the queue. Anyone leaving the motorway before the traffic had to drive over the Gotthard Pass.

To check the latest TCS update on Gotthard tunnel queues click here to see a TSC Twitter feed dedicated to the tunnel.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.