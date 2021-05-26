Le News

Unisex toilets find political support in Vaud

A majority of Vaud’s parliament voted in favour of looking at a proposal to exempt those providing toilets to the public from the current legal requirement to provide separate toilets for men and women, according to the newspaper 20 Minutes.

© Ed8563 | Dreamstime.com

Under the proposal put forward by Vassilis Venizelos of the Green Party, establishments, such as bars and restaurants, capable of catering to more than 20 people would no longer be required by law to provide separate toilets for men and women.

The rule would apply to newly constructed or renovated properties. Venizelos argues that such a change would benefit members of the LGBTIQ+ communities.

According to Venizelos, the idea has support among restauranteurs in the canton as well as the cantonal office of equality.

More on this:
20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

