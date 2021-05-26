Swiss fighter jet crashes in Alps this morning

On 26 May 2021, the Swiss government announced that one of its Tiger F-5 military aircraft had crashed in the Alps at around 9am.

© Andrew David Periam | Dreamstime.com

The aircraft crashed in the region of Melchsee-Frutt in the canton of Obwalden at around 9am.

The pilot was able to eject before the aircraft crashed into the ground and was rescued by Rega, a Swiss air rescue operation.

The aircraft took off from an airbase in Payerne and was involved in sparring training with a pilot flying an F/A-18.

The Aircraft crashed in an uninhabited zone and the pilot was unhurt. According to a press release, an inquiry into the accident has been opened.

Switzerland’s military has 26 Tiger F-5s, which it acquired in 1978. The aircraft are considered obsolete and can be flown only when there is clear weather. The military now uses them only for training and air shows.

More on this:

Government press release (in French)

