Covid: no additional restrictions in Switzerland

On 30 December 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Council meet to discuss the epidemiological situation in Switzerland, which it described as concerning. However, it decided to leave the restrictions at the current level set on 18 December 2020.

In addition, it said that the latest (18 December 2020) reproduction rate was 0.86, a rate which suggests the number of infections is declining. Although it cautioned against optimism because of the unavoidable time lag associated with the calculation and the effects of the holiday period on data collection.

Daily new cases are currently between 4,000 and 6,000. 5,424 cases (18% positivity) were reported on Wednesday and 4,391 (14% positivity) on Thursday. Switzerland’s death toll has risen to 7,624 (7,082 confirmed). 465 have died during the 6 days since Christmas.

According to the government seven cases of the more contagious viral strains discovered in the UK and South Africa have been detected in Switzerland. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has concluded the higher infectiousness of these strains, however there is no evidence that they cause more severe disease or that current vaccines are ineffective against them.

The Federal Council warned that stricter measures might be required if these more infectious strains spread further in Switzerland and said that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and conduct a new analysis of the situation on 6 January 2020.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

