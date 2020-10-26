Swiss-Kiwi wine educator, writer and reviewer taken by Covid

In 2014, when Le News was still a print newspaper, the editorial team was approached by Nina Bobillier, a bubbly wine writer and educator who had recently brought her knowledge and enthusiasm for wine from her native New Zealand to Switzerland, where she also had family connections.

Nina Bobillier

Over the years, from her new home near Lavaux, a famous wine growing region in Vaud, Nina enlivened the pages of our publication with stories of wine sleeping peacefully at 25 metres down in the depths of the lake next to Château de Chillon and the world’s best Chasselas.

Sadly, Nina passed away on 12 October 2020 not long after contracting Covid.

Swiss-based Master of Wine Robin Kick wrote a moving post about Nina: “Oh, Nina. I don’t even know where to begin. Though we didn’t see each other all that much, from the moment we met I felt like I was with a spirit sister, someone that I would feel close to forever, our bond was just that effortless and natural. Your fairy-like presence floated you through life with innate joy, a forever smile and a palpable weightlessness, and I admired you greatly for it. When I was stressed, I would sometimes think, “What would Nina do?””

A few weeks earlier the pair had hatched plans to collaborate. Kick said in her post “I honestly cannot even believe that I am writing this. I feel like I am in a parallel universe, speaking with another’s voice and writing with another’s hands. It just doesn’t feel real.”

Dimitri Burkhard, the founder of Newly Swissed, a Swiss publication that Nina wrote for, posted: “I am truly shocked by this news as Nina had been in touch with me just a couple of weeks ago. She was a valued contributor at Newly Swissed and I miss her dearly.”

Nina departed eight days after last contacting Le News. She was there. And then she wasn’t. Farewell dear Nina.

