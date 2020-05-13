Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Vaud confirms plan for college reopening

Vaud confirms plan for college reopening

By Leave a Comment

The government of Vaud recently announced its plan for reopening college, known locally as gymnase.

© Pattanaphong Khuankaew | Dreamstime.com

Compulsory school restarted across Switzerland on 11 May 2020. However, gymnase pupils, who are typically 15 or older, will have to wait until 8 June 2020 to return.

Gymnase classes, which will start on 8 June and run until 3 July 2020, will be reduced in size and pupils will be expected to stay two metres apart and follow strict hygiene rules.

In addition, no grades will be awarded in relation to study done since schools closed on 13 March, unless there is a federal requirement. Decisions relating to students with borderline grades will favour the student, according to a cantonal press release.

More on this:
Vaud press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.