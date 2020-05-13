Vaud confirms plan for college reopening

The government of Vaud recently announced its plan for reopening college, known locally as gymnase.

© Pattanaphong Khuankaew | Dreamstime.com

Compulsory school restarted across Switzerland on 11 May 2020. However, gymnase pupils, who are typically 15 or older, will have to wait until 8 June 2020 to return.

Gymnase classes, which will start on 8 June and run until 3 July 2020, will be reduced in size and pupils will be expected to stay two metres apart and follow strict hygiene rules.

In addition, no grades will be awarded in relation to study done since schools closed on 13 March, unless there is a federal requirement. Decisions relating to students with borderline grades will favour the student, according to a cantonal press release.

More on this:

Vaud press release (in French)

