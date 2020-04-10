Free online courses – stay home and learn

Here is a list of free online courses for anyone at a home-confinement loose end.
1) Free Online Courses from Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2) Microsoft Free Online Courses 2020
3) World Health Organisation Free Online Courses with Free Certificates
4) Harvard University Free Online Courses 2020
5) Free Online Course on how to be happier in your daily life from Yale University
6) Social Media Marketing Online Course from Boston University
7) Boston University Free Online Courses 2020
8) Free Online Courses from Stanford University 2020
9) Free Online Course on Public Speaking from Rochester Institute of Technology
