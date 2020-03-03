Le News

Swiss government files criminal complaint after crypto spying allegations

By Leave a Comment

Last week, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), filed a criminal complaint over the alleged use of Crypto AG, a Swiss company, to engage in spying activities, according to the newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

The complaint, which implicates America’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and West German intelligence (BND), was filed with Switzerland’s federal public prosecutor last Tuesday, according to RTS.

For more than five decades, governments around the world trusted the Swiss company Crypto AG to keep communications between their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret. However, the Zug-based company, founded by Swedish national Boris Hagelin, was secretly owned by the CIA and BND and sold rigged encryption equipment that made snooping possible, according to The Washington Post.

Referring to law controlling the movement of goods, SECO claims it would have never approved the export of the company’s devices if it had known they were rigged.

The public prosecutor said that no criminal proceeding has been opened yet. The complaint must first be examined to establish whether there is a case.

