Swiss Post stops accepting parcels and letters to China

Swiss Post has said it will no longer accept packages addressed to China, according to Tribune de Genève.

© Wimseyed | Dreamstime.com

Because of the covid-19 virus, airlines have stopped or drastically reduced flights to China. This fall in air traffic has reduced postal service capacity to China by two thirds.

Mail can still be sent if it is marked urgent, however delivery times cannot be guaranteed.

Denmark, Georgia, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Spain and the US have also said they are suspending deliveries to China.

More on this:

Tribune de Genève article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.