Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Swiss private bank Pictet to drop fossil fuel investments

Swiss private bank Pictet to drop fossil fuel investments

By Leave a Comment

Recently, the private bank Pictet, based in Geneva, announced plans to eliminate all of its investments in companies actively associated with the production and extraction of fossil fuels, according to a press release.

Swiss private bank Pictet to drop fossil fuel investments
© Kent Johansson | Dreamstime.com

The bank defines companies actively associated with the production and extraction of fossil fuels as those generating more than 25% of their revenue from activities with high carbon emissions.

At the end on December 2019 the bank had investments in fossil fuels of CHF 250 million. it is giving itself until the end of 2020 to reduce this balance to zero.

The motivation for the move is twofold. To show an example to clients and to send a signal to such companies that if they don’t change they will run into difficulty finding investors.

Renaud Planta, a senior associate at Pictet, said that they are convinced that companies in the private sector must contribute to a transition to a low carbon future and that the bank’s investment decisions allow them to move things in this direction.

More on this:
Pictet press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.