Swiss environmental agency sets no date for 5G launch

Earlier this week, Switzerland’s Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) announced it had contacted the cantons at the end of January 2020, informing them it had not set a date for switching on 5G networks.

However, mobile networks plan to continue installing 5G equipment after rolling out more than 2,000 antenna last year – a map showing where the new antenna are can be viewed here.

FOEN says it needs more time to test the potential impact of 5G radiation, pointing out that there is no worldwide standard it can use as guidance. The agency said that it wants to monitor exposure through adaptive antenna, if possible in real-world operational conditions, work that will take some time. How long? The agency didn’t say, leaving the cantons and mobile operators in limbo.

5G protests have swept across Switzerland and anti-5G groups have launched a referendum aimed at placing limits on the radiation from the technology.

