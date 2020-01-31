Top 10 environmental concerns in Switzerland

Recently published data show the top ten environmental concerns among Switzerland’s residents.

© Iurii Golub | Dreamstime.com

In 2019, top of the list was pesticide use. 89.4% considered this very (52.9%) or fairly (36.5%) dangerous.

Next was loss of animal and plant diversity. 88.2% considered this very (53.8%) or fairly (34.4%) dangerous.

Third was climate change. 87.8% considered this very (50.9%) or fairly (36.9%) dangerous.

The survey was conducted in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Since 2011, concern (based on those saying they considered something to be very or fairly dangerous) has risen for mobile phone antenna (+8.7 percentage points), climate change (+8.4), loss of biodiversity (+7.3), genetic research and medicine (+6.1), construction and infrastructure (+4.4), genetically modified food (+4.0) and traffic (+2.5).

Pesticide use was only added in 2019 and shot to the top to become the most popular concern – 52.9% think this is very dangerous and 36.5% think it is fairly dangerous.

The only concern to fall between 2011 and 2019 was nuclear power stations. Concern around this fell 6.9 percentage points from 80.8% to 73.9%.

Federal Statistical Office data (in French)

