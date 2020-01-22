International hot air balloon festival takes to the air in the Swiss Alps

The international hot air balloon festival runs from 25 January to 2 February 2020 in the picturesque pre-Alpine town of Chateau d’Oex in Vaud, Switzerland. This year is the event’s 42nd anniversary.

International balloon festival_©_Pays-d’Enhaut Région

The festival, which is spread over 9 days spanning two weekends brings together pilots from around the world with around a hundred hot air balloons. There is a night-time show, hot air balloon rides and a kids’ day. Wednesday afternoon, 29 January is dedicated to children.

Chateau d’Oex balloon_Facebook_Pays-d’Enhaut Tourisme_© D. Schrekling

Chateau d’Oex has a winter microclimate particularly suited to flying hot air balloons.

It is also the departure point of the Breitling Orbiter, a balloon that was the first to circumnavigate the globe in 1999. Piloted by Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones, the balloon bet Richard Branson to the prize – he had tried and failed. Piccard is known for his solar-powered flight around the planet, completed in 2016.

This year the night time light display will be on Friday 31 January.

Dates: 25 January to 2 February 2020

Location

Tickets: Saturday and Sunday: CHF 15 (free if under 16), Wednesday afternoon: CHF 5 (free is under 16) – more on prices.

Event website

