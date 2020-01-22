Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / International hot air balloon festival takes to the air in the Swiss Alps

International hot air balloon festival takes to the air in the Swiss Alps

By Leave a Comment

The international hot air balloon festival runs from 25 January to 2 February 2020 in the picturesque pre-Alpine town of Chateau d’Oex in Vaud, Switzerland. This year is the event’s 42nd anniversary.

International hot air balloon festival takes to the sky in Swiss Alps 2020
International balloon festival_©_Pays-d’Enhaut Région

The festival, which is spread over 9 days spanning two weekends brings together pilots from around the world with around a hundred hot air balloons. There is a night-time show, hot air balloon rides and a kids’ day. Wednesday afternoon, 29 January is dedicated to children.

Chateau d'Oex balloon_Facebook_Pays-d'Enhaut Tourisme_© D. Schrekling
Chateau d’Oex balloon_Facebook_Pays-d’Enhaut Tourisme_© D. Schrekling

Chateau d’Oex has a winter microclimate particularly suited to flying hot air balloons.

It is also the departure point of the Breitling Orbiter, a balloon that was the first to circumnavigate the globe in 1999. Piloted by Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones, the balloon bet Richard Branson to the prize – he had tried and failed. Piccard is known for his solar-powered flight around the planet, completed in 2016.

This year the night time light display will be on Friday 31 January.

Dates: 25 January to 2 February 2020
Location
Tickets: Saturday and Sunday: CHF 15 (free if under 16), Wednesday afternoon: CHF 5 (free is under 16) – more on prices.
Event website
Programme (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.