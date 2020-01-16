Swiss franc one of only two overvalued currencies

Periodically, the Economist magazine judges the value of currencies based on the prices of Big Macs.

© Rosalie Anareta | Dreamstime.com

This time around the burger price comparison found only two currencies to be overvalued relative to the US dollar: the Norwegian krone and the Swiss franc.

The franc was almost 20% overvalued according to their analysis – click here for chart.

Earlier in the week the US Treasury added Switzerland to its “monitoring list” of trading partners whose currency practices merit close attention.

More on this:

Economist article (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.