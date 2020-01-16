Swiss franc one of only two overvalued currencies

Periodically, the Economist magazine judges the value of currencies based on the prices of Big Macs.
This time around the burger price comparison found only two currencies to be overvalued relative to the US dollar: the Norwegian krone and the Swiss franc.
The franc was almost 20% overvalued according to their analysis – click here for chart.
Earlier in the week the US Treasury added Switzerland to its “monitoring list” of trading partners whose currency practices merit close attention.
Economist article (in English)
For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Leave a comment