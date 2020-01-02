Le News

Swiss government makes it easier to get paid for work done on the train

By Leave a Comment

From 1 January 2020, it will be much easier for Switzerland’s 38,000 federal government employees to get paid for working on the train, according to the newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

© Nuvisage | Dreamstime.com

Until the beginning of this year, working on the train on the way to and from work was only rewarded in exceptional instances and even then it was only partially counted.

Now federal government staff only require approval from their immediate manager for the time spent to be fully paid.

The change follows a request made in 2018 by the four unions representing federal government workers.

The average Swiss commuter spend 62 minutes a day travelling to and from work, according to Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office.

More on this:
Tages-Anzeiger article  (in German)

