Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Automotive / Swiss winter holiday traffic forecast

Swiss winter holiday traffic forecast

By Leave a Comment

Today, Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) published its winter holiday traffic forecast.

Swiss winter holiday traffic forecast 2019
© Iryna Bauer | Dreamstime.com

Traffic jams and slowdowns are expected on the following stretches of road:

  • Spiez – Kandersteg
  • Gampel – Goppenstein
  • Brunnen – Flüelen (Axenstrasse)
  • Rarogne – Brigue
  • Bellinzone – Locarno

The map below shows these are other stretches where progress is likely to be slow.

Swiss winter holiday traffic forecast 2019 2020

Click here for a larger PDF version.

Peak traffic days are expected to be December 4, 5, 6, 21, 28, 29 and January 4, 5, 6. Days expected to have relatively dense traffic are December 20, 22, 27, 30, 31 and January 3. Click here for a PDF version.

More on this:
FEDRO press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.