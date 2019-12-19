Swiss winter holiday traffic forecast

Today, Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) published its winter holiday traffic forecast.

Traffic jams and slowdowns are expected on the following stretches of road:

Spiez – Kandersteg

Gampel – Goppenstein

Brunnen – Flüelen (Axenstrasse)

Rarogne – Brigue

Bellinzone – Locarno

The map below shows these are other stretches where progress is likely to be slow.

Peak traffic days are expected to be December 4, 5, 6, 21, 28, 29 and January 4, 5, 6. Days expected to have relatively dense traffic are December 20, 22, 27, 30, 31 and January 3. Click here for a PDF version.

