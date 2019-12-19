Swiss winter holiday traffic forecast

Today, Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) published its winter holiday traffic forecast.
Traffic jams and slowdowns are expected on the following stretches of road:
- Spiez – Kandersteg
- Gampel – Goppenstein
- Brunnen – Flüelen (Axenstrasse)
- Rarogne – Brigue
- Bellinzone – Locarno
The map below shows these are other stretches where progress is likely to be slow.
Click here for a larger PDF version.
Peak traffic days are expected to be December 4, 5, 6, 21, 28, 29 and January 4, 5, 6. Days expected to have relatively dense traffic are December 20, 22, 27, 30, 31 and January 3. Click here for a PDF version.
FEDRO press release (in French)
