FILM: ARGYLLE *

2 February 2024.

By Neptune

RETOUR EN ALEXANDRIE ***1/2 (vo French and Arabic)

Two beautiful actresses play a mother and daughter duo in this exquisitely filmed tale of nostalgia and going back to one’s roots. The stylish mother is played by the French Fanny Ardant (who started her brilliant, lengthy career under the tutelage of Francois Truffaut, whom she married), while the daughter is portrayed by the Lebanese Nadine Labaki, the multi-talented Cannes regular, as both actress and director of such superb and powerful films as “Caramel” and “Capernaum”.

The daughter, who is a psychiatrist living in Switzerland, gets a call from her aunt in Alexandria that her mother is dying. They have been estranged and she has not seen her for decades. Now she must return to the life she knew as a girl. The trip back is mysterious, the lifestyle of her family is sumptuous, and her mother keeps appearing as a ghost at different moments, with both reproaches and loving advice, as she was – alluring, egocentric, extravagant.

The Swiss/Egyptian director, Tamer Ruggli gives us a warm and wise look at family relationships, a fond glimpse of Alexandria today, and a heartfelt perspective on closure. Definitely worth your while.

THE ZONE OF INTEREST **1/2 (vo German)

This is a cold, grey look at the family life of the commander of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller). They have a normal existence with their children in their home adjacent to the camp. They seem completely oblivious to what is happening on the other side of the wall. We never see it either. And due to the many gloomy long shots in the film, we seldom see their faces close up. It’s all so remote. Just their daily lives – tending the garden, planning a birthday, a ladies’ tea, the visit of a mother, the talk of their future. All against the backdrop of the camp noises. And the wife slowly turning into a Lady Macbeth.

It’s all quite surreal, but that is what the director, Jonathan Glazer, seems to want to convey – the banality of evil. It obviously leaves one troubled, puzzled, but has in no way the depth or the power of a work such as “Schindler’s List” or “Son of Saul”. Despite its lack of humanity (or maybe because of it), the film has snowballed itself into Oscar territory.

This almost feels like an allegory for what is once again happening in our world today.

MENUS PLAISIRS – LES TROISGROS *1/2 (French)

Just to start off, I am not a fan of the documentarist, Frederick Wiseman. Most critics love his work as he goes into minute detail to make his documentaries, such as “Ex-Libris – The New York Public Library” which was three and a half hours long, or this one, which lasts FOUR hours! If you want to hear how the farmer feeds his cows which will eventually become the Troisgros’ beef…enjoy the extended time he is granted.

Here, we first go shopping for produce at a drab vegetable market – in a country of vibrant food stands? In the kitchens of the Troisgros dynasty (himself and his sons) we follow the many (anonymous) workers and sous-chefs meticulously preparing various nondescript dishes. Frustrating, when we’d like to know what they are cooking. Captured with the most banal cinematography, there are the financial meetings, the menu plannings, the table settings, the service, on and on – for four hours.

This is a Mecca for elite foodies, since Troisgros has had a 3-star Michelin rating for decades, so don’t ask the price of a meal. Go ahead and watch it if you wish. Count me out.

ARGYLLE *

A writer of action spy novels keeps living the life of her fictitious characters and gets involved in their adventures. It reminded me of “Le Magnifique”, the unforgettable 1970 action comedy starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jacqueline Bisset.

This one ought to be as much fun. Instead it’s a huge mishmash of silly chases and awful acting – Bryce Dallas Howard should get the year’s Razzie (worst acting award) for her portrayal of the writer. Only handsome Henry Cavill (Superman) pulls off his Argylle character with some conviction among all the useless twists and turns. The whole thing will evaporate the minute you leave the cinema. Ah, but the makers are backing it like the next best thing to popcorn!

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

