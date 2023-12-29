Internet searches – most popular in Switzerland in 2023

The most commonly searched term on Google in Switzerland in 2023 was “ChatGPT”, reported Google.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Second, third, fourth and fifth places went to “CS stock” (Credit Suisse stock), “war in Israel and Gaza”, “Rammstein” (a German band) and “Erdbeben Turkey” (the location of the tragic earthquake in February).

ChatGPT searches were popular across the year with a small peak in May.

Credit Suisse stock searches peaked in March 2023 when a bank run was followed by a forced takeover of the bank engineered by the Swiss government and UBS.

Searches of “war in Israel and Gaza” peaked in the week following the Hamas attack in Israel on 7 October 2023.

Searches for the band Rammstein peaked when In June 2023 after a woman claimed that her drink was spiked at a Rammstein concert in Lithuania and that she was groomed for sex. Ms Lynn, who emphasised on social media she wasn’t sexually assaulted, said her memory of the evening was “blurry” and she recalls feeling nauseous and vomiting at a party after the concert, reported the BBC. She believes her drink was spiked and that she was the victim of an “organised system of funnelling girls”. “I was groomed, 100 percent, no doubt in my mind. I was groomed for sex,” she told the BBC. On 29 August 2023, German prosecutors announced that they dropped the case, saying investigations did not find any evidence of a crime.

And, searches related to the earthquake in Erdbeben in Turkey hit their highest point in early February after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the city on 6 February 2023. The death toll is estimated at close to 60,000, including those in neighbouring Syria.

Google search data (in German)

