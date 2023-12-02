Le News

US company buys another Swiss ski resort

After Andermatt, the US ski resort operator Vail Resorts is to buy the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana in the canton of Valais. The US company will buy 84% of the lift company, reported SRF.

Tourism director Bruno Huggler welcomes the deal. With Vail Resorts we have a new owner who really comes from this business and brings a high level of expertise, he said.

Vail Resorts plans to invest CHF 30 million over the next 5 years and to include Crans Montana in its Epic Pass, a pass that allows customers access to unlimited use of Vail Resorts’ and various partners’ facilities around the world for a fixed price. In a press release the company says the deal values tha business at CHF 118.5 million.

Vail Resorts employs more than 6,000 people and offers access to 41 mountain resorts spread across the US, Canada, Switzerland and Australia. The company owns lift companies, restaurants and sports shops. Crans Montana will be added to the Epic Pass in the winter of 2024/25 subject to the deal completing.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

