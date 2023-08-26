Le News

Swiss politicians and voters care about different things

Democracy is built around the idea of political candidates promising policies that voters want. A recent survey suggests there are significant differences between what Swiss voters and political candidates consider important.

Bern © Marekusz | Dreamstime.com

According to the survey run by gfs.berne based on responses collected in April and May this year, several topics that have received significant political attention are considered unimportant among those surveyed. 61% of the public described “woke” and “gender” as unimportant urban pseudo-problems.

Other problems near the bottom of the list included the urban-rural political divide, the pandemic and neutrality.

Concerns at the top of voters’ lists included personal financial strain, rising life demands and stress, unemployment and a shortage of housing. The environment is also a key voter concern.

The survey questioned 57,778 people between 3 April and 8 May 2023.

gfs.berne survey (in German)

