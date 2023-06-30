Le News

Swiss government set to approve more favourable tax treatment for companies

On 28 June 2023, parliament agreed to extend the loss offsetting period for Swiss companies.

In Switzerland, any losses made by companies can be offset against future profits for a limited period of time. Currently, the period is seven years. This week parliament agreed to extend this period to 10 years.

Any losses generated in 2020 or later would qualify under the new 10-year carry forward rule. The change will help companies that suffered losses during the Covid pandemic. Start-up companies, which typically incur large losses early in their life, will also benefit.

The consultation period that proceeds final implementation of the change runs until 19 October 2023.

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

