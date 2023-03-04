Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss government approves more money for childcare

Swiss government approves more money for childcare

By Leave a Comment

This week, the federal government voted in favour of providing more money to parents for childcare, reported RTS.

girl in red dress playing a wooden blocks
Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

Parliament voted 107 versus 79 in favour of higher subsidies for childcare up to the end of primary school. The federal government is funding the creation of extra capacity in nurseries and other childcare facilities.

Valérie Piller Carrard, a member of a commission looking at the subject, said that more than 72,000 new nursery place will be create thanks to federal government funding.

However, federal funding will only run until the end of 2024 and not everyone in government was supportive of the plan. Some members of parliament see childcare as the responsibility of municipalities and cantons rather than the federal government. In addition, they point out the financial difficulties faced at a federal level. Since the pandemic, spending has grown beyond federal government revenues causing negative budgets that risk breaching Switzerland’s budget limits set out in its debt brake mechanism. This means some politicians feel a constant pressure to push back against any new spending plans.

Key arguments in favour of greater childcare spending included, better work life balance, higher rates of female workforce participation, reduced worker shortages and higher equality of opportunity for children.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp