FILM: DON’T WORRY DARLING  **

23 September 2022.

By Neptune

DON’T WORRY DARLING **

This was supposed to be an exciting film with young, trendy performers such as singer Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, and directed and acted by the upcoming Olivia Wilde.

But somehow this colorful yet dystopian journey through Victory, a falsely idyllic community in the 1950s, just seems distorted and hollow, somewhat reminiscent of “The Stepford Wives”. Too many wild parties, exaggerated love scenes and overblown characters make it more a caricature than a convincing picture of a cult-like, controlled colony. Almost completely created by women – director, writer, producer – it feels at times like a bit of an angry feminist tirade.

Apparently there was some bad blood between the members of the cast during the shooting of the film, and it has been uncomfortably obvious in the promotion of the film, especially at the Venice film festival. The trials and tribulations of the rich and famous…

ENNIO MORRICONE – Il Maestro *** (vo Italian)

By Giuseppe Tornatore (“Cinema Paradiso”, “Malena”), this documentary of two and a half hours follows the life of the famous Italian composer of countless films who passed away in 2029 at 91. Starting as a young trumpeter he went on to compose, arrange and conduct some 100 classical works and up to 400 musical scores for films and television.

You may remember some of the most prominent films which he scored such as “Cinema Paradiso”, “Once Upon a Time in the West” and other spaghetti westerns of Sergio Leone, plus the French film “The Professional”, the American “The Untouchables” and many of the films of Tarantino. He won an Honorary Oscar in 2009 and another in 2016 for Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight”.

With intimate interviews in his elegant home, and many testimonies from his professional fans such as Clint Eastwood, Bernardo Bertolucci and Hans Zimmer, plus his happy personal life due to Maria Travia, his highly supportive wife, this is an immersive view of a long, rich life, and a journey into his unforgettable music.

(Showing at the Grütli Cinemas, and there will be a Cine-Concert and this documentary at the CINELUX on October 13th at 20h)

UNE BELLE COURSE ***1/2 (vo French)

What is it about a conversation film? It could be a bore, but if well done, it can be fascinating and touching, as in this new film with Line Renaud and Dany Boon.

There was a unique example years ago (1981) by the great Louie Malle called “My Dinner with Andre”, in a New York restaurant with two friends just talking for an hour and fifty minutes. It was static yet spellbinding.

This one is somewhat different as it expands out, but is still a conversation between two people – a harassed Parisian taxi driver and the old lady he picks up to take to her new senior home. Along the way, Paris – in all its glorious beauty – becomes a sort of third character between them. The still charming and elegant Renaud (at 94!) begins to soften the nerves of the grouchy driver and piques his interest with gentle tales about her life.

I won’t go into the details of their wonderfully lengthy ride and their growing complicity, but suffice it to say that it is the sort of human, moving film (by Christian Carion, director of the sublime “Joyeux Noel”) that we need in these days of wars, financial worries and ongoing stress. It is sentimental, and why not?!

LES ENFANTS DES AUTRES **1/2 (vo French)

This dramatic romance about a teacher who falls in love with a recently separated man is lit up by the always scintillating Virginie Efira. In the many films in which she has acted (“Adieu Les Cons”, “Benedetta”, “Revoir Paris”), she embodies all her characters with such emotion and reality that it is completely captivating. Here she conveys the many phases of love with quiet perfection, as she not only falls for the man (Roschdy Zem), but also becomes very close to his little daughter.

Rebecca Zlotowski directs this film with a true feminine touch, making one feel the deep sentiments and doubts of a woman in love.

ZURICH FILM FESTIVAL – 22/9 – 2/10/2022

If you love films and have a few days to spare for this passion, train up to the elegant city of Zurich for an exciting array of international films along with masterclasses with top stars such as Sir Ben Kingsley, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Til Schweiger, Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, and Eddie Redmayne. Kingsley,

Gainsbourg and Redmayne are receiving awards for their careers in this star-studded festival which gets more varied and exciting each year. In its 18th year, it is the Swiss festival to follow!

Look up their schedule on www.zff.com

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

