Afrik Rire – Geneva’s comedy festival opens up to the world

The sixth edition of the Geneva comedy festival aims to make Geneva’s cultural diversity resonate through laughter. This year it presents comedy in English.

Geneva is a cosmopolitan city with a long tradition of hosting international organisations and shines through this diversity. To reflect the city’s commitment to harmonious relations between countries and cultures, the festival has introduced a bilingual programme, with English-speaking shows complementing the traditional French-speaking offering.

The Afrik Rire festival believes in the power of laughter to bring cultures together. It has taken on the mission of promoting laughter and humour across a range of diverse cultures, offering visibility to artists of all origins, while emphasising in particular the centrality and importance of laughter and humour within African cultures since the dawn of time.

When: 29 & 30 September 2023 and 1 October 2023 – English gala 29 September

Where: Centre des arts – Ecole Internationale de Genève

Map: Google Maps

Tickets: CHF 48-59 adult; CHF 32-39 for 8-15 – click to purchase

